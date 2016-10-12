Oct 12 Xinxiang Chemical Fiber Co., Ltd. :

* Says it raised about 1 billion yuan via private placement

* Says a He'nan-based asset management firm raised stake in the co to 8.8 percent from 0 percent

* Says a He'nan-based equity investment management firm raised stake in the co to 6.8 percent from 2.5 percent

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/LQf1yi; goo.gl/Se6qlO

