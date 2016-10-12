Oct 12 Alpha Holdings Inc :

* Says it will buy 3.4 million shares of Viral Gene,Inc, an U.S. immunity anti-cancer medicine firm, for 4.81 billion won

* Says it will hold 27.6 percent stake(7.4 million shares) in Viral Gene,Inc, after the transaction

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/ypYN8L

