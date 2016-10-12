Oct 12 Zhejiang Haers Vacuum Containers :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 180 percent to 200 percent, or to be 79.4 million yuan to 85.1 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 90 percent to 120 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 28.4 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/lm9FUi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)