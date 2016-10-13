Oct 13 Guangzhou Wondfo Biotech Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 20 percent to 50 percent, or to be 102.3 million yuan to 127.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 85.3 million yuan

* Comments increased sales of domestic market and high-margin products is the main reason for the outlook

