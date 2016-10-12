Oct 12 Guangdong VTR Bio-Tech Co Ltd :

* Says it to pay a cash dividend of 1 yuan (before tax) for every 10 shares and to use additional paid-in capital to distribute 20 new shares for every 10 shares, to shareholders of record on Oct. 17 for H1 of 2016

* Says the company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on Oct. 18 and the dividend will be paid on Oct. 18

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Y9vttU

Further company Coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)