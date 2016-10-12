Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 12 Beijing TRS Information Technology Co Ltd :
* Says it signed Strategic cooperation framework agreement with Beijing Miteno Communication Technology Co Ltd
* Says two parties to cooperate on China regional development and commercial project of Beijing Miteno Communication Technology's SSP platform
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/79uoYH
Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)