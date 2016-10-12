Oct 12 Xiamen King Long Motor Group Co Ltd

* Says it is fined 259.6 million yuan ($38.93 million) for violating rules on green car subsidies

* Says Ministry of Finance will recover 519.2 million yuan subsidy the company received in 2015, and have its 2016 subsidy qualifications revoked

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e8ThAn

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)