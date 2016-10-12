Oct 12 Wuhu Shunrong Sanqi Interactive Entertainment Network Technology Co Ltd

* Says it revises asset acquisition plan to buy stakes in two firms instead of three

* Says transaction price revised to 1.4 billion yuan ($209.94 million) from 2.6 billion yuan previously

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2dkl4iG

