BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises unit buys portfolio of drugs from Mallinckrodt LLC
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
Oct 13 Guizhou Xinbang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Says its controlling unit, Guizhou-based medicine firm, raised stake in Guizhou-based medical equipment firm to 51 percent from 0 percent
* Says the stake acquisition price is 2.6 million yuan
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available