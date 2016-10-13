Oct 13 Systex :

* Says its subsidiary Systex Capital Group, Inc. sold 10.6 million shares of AFE Solutions Limited at $10.1 million to N2N Connect Berhad

* Says Systex Capital Group, Inc. hold 0 percent stake in AFE Solutions Limited after the transfer

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dxq4HV

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)