Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 13 Systex :
* Says its subsidiary Systex Capital Group, Inc. sold 10.6 million shares of AFE Solutions Limited at $10.1 million to N2N Connect Berhad
* Says Systex Capital Group, Inc. hold 0 percent stake in AFE Solutions Limited after the transfer
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/dxq4HV
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)