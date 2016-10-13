Oct 13 Qtone Education Group (Guangdong) Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 10 percent to 30 percent, or to be 36.3 million yuan to 42.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was about 33 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from Edsaas business and stable increase in continuous educational business are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/aWMyOr

