BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises unit buys portfolio of drugs from Mallinckrodt LLC
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
Oct 13 Shanghai Kaibao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 0 percent to 10 percent, or to be 254.5 million yuan to 279.9 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 254.5 million yuan
* Comments that stable increase in the main business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Pu7kei
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available