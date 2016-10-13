Oct 13 Qingdao Doublestar Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 80 percent to 100 percent, or to be 75.8 million yuan to 84.3 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 42.1 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/evrHqU

