Oct 13 Stellar Megaunion Corporation :

* Sees net loss for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be about 580,000 yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 2.6 million yuan

* Comments that restructuring costs is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/DIwCWJ

