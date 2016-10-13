Oct 13 Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to fluctuate by -5 percent to 5 percent, or to be 74.5 million to 82.4 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 78.4 million yuan

* Comments that sales increase, as well as performance impacting in subsidiary are the main reasons for the forecast

