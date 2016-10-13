BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises unit buys portfolio of drugs from Mallinckrodt LLC
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
Oct 13 Beijing Beilu Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to fluctuate by -5 percent to 5 percent, or to be 74.5 million to 82.4 million yuan
* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 78.4 million yuan
* Comments that sales increase, as well as performance impacting in subsidiary are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/NRwv23
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available