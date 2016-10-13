Oct 13 Hyundai HCN Co Ltd :

* Says it will merge with HCN SEOCHO, HCN Kyongbuk System Co.,Ltd, HCN DONGFAK Sysems Co., Ltd, HCN Busan Systems Co.,Ltd, Hyundai HCN Chungbuk System CO.,LTD

* Says merger ratio changes to 1 : 1.5701052: 0.7519557 : 0.9250753 : 8.3931526 : 1.5154146 from 1 : 1.5698134 : 0.7552656 : 0.9337393 : 8.3857491 : 1.5089669 between company and the five firms

* Says new shares to be issued for the merger changes to 4,983,836 from 4,981,054

* Says effective date changes to Dec. 28 from Dec. 30 and expected registered date changes to Dec. 29 from Dec. 30

* Original report was published on May. 12

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/p8mkQm

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)