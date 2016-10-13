BRIEF-Sony to cut stake in M3 Inc to 34 pct from 39.3 pct
* Says the co plans to cut stake in M3 Inc to 34 percent from 39.3 percent
Oct 13 Beijing Enlight Media Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 to increase by 205 percent to 222 percent, or to be 560 million to 590 million yuan
* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 183.3 million yuan
* Comments that increased sales of movie and TV play business, as well as increased investment income are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:bit.ly/2dKVlmC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says the co plans to cut stake in M3 Inc to 34 percent from 39.3 percent
* joint definition and test platform deployment of 5G-based applications for new services for consumer and vertical markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Helsinki Newsroom)
* Announce acquisition of a 51 pct stake in University of Africa Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)