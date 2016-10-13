BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises unit buys portfolio of drugs from Mallinckrodt LLC
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
Oct 13 Hubei Guangji Pharmaceutical Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 2016 to be 100 million yuan to 140 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (a loss of 19,624,500 yuan)
* Comments that the increased selling price, decreased product cost and increased gross profit rate are the main reasons for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/UOcIH7
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available