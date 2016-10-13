Oct 13 Beijing Tiantan Biological Products Corporation Limited :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 300 percent to 400 percent

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 40.3 million yuan

* Comments that increased income from blood product business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/NTm7EM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)