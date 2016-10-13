Oct 13 Iwaki & Co Ltd :

* Says its top shareholder, a Tokyo-based real estate agency's stake in co will be lowered to 0 percent from 6.14 percent

* Says its second major shareholder, another Tokyo-based real estate agency's stake in co will be raised to 11.54 percent from 5.39 percent

* Change is the result of merger between the two shareholders

* Change will occur on Dec. 1

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/QKGp1H

