Oct 13 Chalkis Health Industry Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for Q1 to Q3 2016 to be 85 million yuan to 95 million yuan, compared to net loss of the same period in 2015 (64.6 million yuan)

* Comments that the decreased sales of tomato ketchup and increased production cost are the main reasons for the outlook

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zXLT8E

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)