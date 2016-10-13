Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 13 Beijing Trust & Far Technology Co Ltd :
* Sees net profit for Q1 to Q3 2016 to increase 43.9 percent to 53.6 percent, or to be 86.6 million yuan to 92.4 million yuan, compared to net profit of the same period in 2015 (60.2 million yuan)
* Comments that the increased sales of IT infrastructure service and system integration business is the main reason for the outlook
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zQqyhv
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)