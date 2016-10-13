Oct 13 Beijing Centergate Technologies Holding :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 down 95.1 percent to 97.6 percent, or to be 4 million yuan to 8 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 163.2 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oTPXQH

