Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Oct 13 Hangzhou Everfine Photo-e-info Co Ltd :
* Says co enters into agreement to transfer entire 8 percent stake in a Zhejiang-based technology firm, which is mainly engaged in thermal infrared imager related business, to a Zhejiang-based draught fan maker
* Says transaction amount is 92.8 million yuan
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/Qz89EN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)