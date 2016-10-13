BRIEF-Piramal Enterprises unit buys portfolio of drugs from Mallinckrodt LLC
* Says Piramal Enterprises announces acquisition of a portfolio of drugs for spasticity and pain management from Mallinckrodt Llc
Oct 13 General Biologicals :
* Says it will issue 10 million to 12 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$25 to T$30 per share
* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering
* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/KiIIFq
* Capital increase of up to 8.9 million euros ($9.5 million) in connection with the acquisition of Eurobio
* Preliminary counting of subscriptions in subsequent offering indicates that about 116 million shares have been subscribed for out of total of 666,666,666 shares available