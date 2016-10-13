Oct 13 General Biologicals :

* Says it will issue 10 million to 12 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share and issue price at T$25 to T$30 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 90 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering

* Says the proceeds will be used to enrich operating funds

