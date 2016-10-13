Oct 13 Shandong Xiantan :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 1,130.6 percent to 1,158.6 percent, or to be 176 million yuan to 180 million yuan

* Says in the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 126.5 million yuan to 133.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 14.3 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/j5MZ5p

