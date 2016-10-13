Oct 13 Iflytek :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 20 percent to 40 percent, or to be 268.4 million yuan to 313.1 million yuan

* In the previous outlook, the company expected the net profit for 2015 Q1 to Q3 up 40 percent to 90 percent, or to be 313.1 million yuan to 424.9 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 223.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zeaZhi

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)