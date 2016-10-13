Oct 13 Shanghai Shimao Co Ltd :

* Says it to buy 51 percent stake in Shenzhen-based development firm, 100 percent stake in Hangzhou-based property firm and Nanchang-based investment firm respectively

* Says transaction price of about 2,452.1 million yuan, 1,547.8 million yuan and 670.6 million yuan respectively

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/cd3nQM

Further company Coverage: (Beijing Headline News)