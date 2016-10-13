(Refiles to add bullet point, link)

Oct 13 Huayi Brothers Media Corp

* Says it expects 9-month net profit flat to rise 15 percent y/y versus net profit of 614.1 million yuan ($92.09 million) year ago

* Says it has unloaded 1.35 percent stake in Ourpalm between Oct 10 and 13 with edtimated capital gain of 202 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2euW4a9; bit.ly/2dekxvs

($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi)