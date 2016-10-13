Oct 13 Bank of Kaohsiung :

* Says it will issue 180 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share

* Says 10 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 80 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds will be used to improve capital adequacy ratio

