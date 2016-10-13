Oct 13 Shenzhen Jiawei Photovoltaic Lighting Co Ltd :

* Says it to set up a solid energy storage technology JV with two Shenzhen-based tech firms

* Says the JV with registered capital of 100 million yuan and the co to hold 85 percent stake in it

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/ia0m8j

