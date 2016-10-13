Oct 13 Tah Tong Textile :

* Says it will issue 25 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share

* Says 10 percent to 15 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees

* Says the proceeds will be used to repay bank loan and enrich operating funds

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/vCHxg6

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)