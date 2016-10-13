Oct 13 Tai-Saw Technology :

* Says it will issue 9 million new shares of its common stock with par value of T$10 per share

* Says 12.35 percent of the new shares to be offered to the company's employees, 10 percent of the new shares to be offered through public offering, remaining 77.65 percent to be offered to the existing shareholders

* Says the proceeds will be used to repay loans

