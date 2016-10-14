Oct 13 Arion Technology Inc :

* Says an issuance of bonus shares to all shareholders in a ratio of 1:1 (1 bonus share for each share held) to shareholders of record on Oct. 27

* Says total amount of bonus shares changes to 11.5 million from 11.4 million

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/lbR5nd

