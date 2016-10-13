Oct 13 Chongqing Department Store Co Ltd

* Says it aims to raise up to 4.9 billion yuan ($734.80 million) in private placement of shares to fund store construction and renovation, other projects

* Says share trade to resume on October 14

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2e85idp ; bit.ly/2dmIFPB

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6685 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)