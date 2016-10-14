Oct 14 Colowide Co Ltd :

* Says its unit plans to buy 100 percent stake in a Tokyo-based burger chain firm from FRESHNESS, CO., LTD(the co's name to be changed on Nov. 1)

* Says the acquisition price is not disclosed

* Says the acquisition effective on Dec. 1

Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/LK6oMe

