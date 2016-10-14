Oct 14 Shanghai Fortune Techgroup Co Ltd :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 16 percent to 23 percent, or to be 33.5 million yuan to 35.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 28.9 million yuan

* Comments that increased business of authorized agent products is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/4PU6EC

