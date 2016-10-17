UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Hailun Piano Co Ltd :
* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 24.6 million yuan to 29.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 24.6 million yuan
* Comments that increased investment income and exchange earnings are the main reason for the outlook
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/cdXy1x
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources