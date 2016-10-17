Oct 14 Hailun Piano Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 0 percent to 20 percent, or to be 24.6 million yuan to 29.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 24.6 million yuan

* Comments that increased investment income and exchange earnings are the main reason for the outlook

