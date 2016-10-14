Oct 14 Shenzhen Shengxunda Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 8.6 percent to 19.0 percent, or to be 68.5 million yuan to 75 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 63.1 million yuan

* Comments that stable increase in the main business is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/0VY6p1

