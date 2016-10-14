UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Oct 14 Shanghai Xuerong Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 30 million yuan to 33.5 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 12.2 million yuan
* Comments that increased production capacity and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/OtVNo8
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources