Oct 14 Shanghai Xuerong Bio-Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to be 30 million yuan to 33.5 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 12.2 million yuan

* Comments that increased production capacity and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/OtVNo8

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)