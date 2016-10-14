Oct 14 Hainan Dadonghai Tourism Centre (Holdings) Co., Ltd. :

* Expects net loss for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to be 1.6 million yuan to 1.8 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 6.4 million yuan

* Comments that the reinforced development in marketing and cost control are the main reasons for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Ku9c9m

