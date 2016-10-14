Oct 14 Fuxin Dare Automotive Parts Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to decrease by 26.7 percent to 29.9 percent, or to be 88 million yuan to 92 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 125.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/S70rg3

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)