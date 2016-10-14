Oct 14 DT&C Co Ltd :

* Says it will issue the first unregistered and unsecured private convertible bonds, raising 10 billion won in proceeds for operations

* Says coupon rate is 0 percent and yield to maturity 2 percent for the bonds

* Says conversion price is 10,391 won per share

Source text in Korean: goo.gl/NrudQZ

