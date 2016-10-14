Oct 14 Inner Mongolia Tianshou Technology & Development Co Ltd :

* Sees net loss for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 2.1 percent to 19.9 percent, or to be 23 million yuan to 27 million yuan

* Says the net loss of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 22.5 million yuan

* Comments that decreased operating performance of textile and the slow transformation process of main business are the main reasons for the forecast

