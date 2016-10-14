BRIEF-Human Health Holdings expects a decrease in HY profit
* Profit attributable to shareholders for six months ended 31 December 2016 is expected to decrease by approximately HK$3 million
Oct 14 Winning Health Technology Group Co., Ltd. :
* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 400 percent to 415 percent, or to be 450.5 million yuan to 463.8 million yuan
* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 89.6 million yuan
* Comments that stable increase in the main business is the main reason for the forecast
Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/6cuqYC
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
