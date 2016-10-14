Oct 14 Beijing Forever Technology Co., Ltd. :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1-Q3 to increase by 50 percent to 70 percent, or to be 41.7 million yuan to 47.2 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1-Q3 was 27.8 million yuan

* Comments that increased business scale is the main reason for the forecast

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/pKTKY3

