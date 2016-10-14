Oct 14 Yume No Machi Souzou Iinkai Co Ltd :

* Says LINE Corp raises stake in co to 22.03 percent up from 0 percent and becomes top shareholder of co

* Co's former second major shareholder, a Tokyo-based consulting firm, divest stake in co to 0 percent from 13.10 percent

* Co's fourth major shareholder, an individual, lowers stake in co to 2.91 percent down from 11.85 percent

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/Bmr3bM

Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)