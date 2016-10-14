Oct 14 Addsino Co Ltd :

* Expects net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 to increase by 5 percent to 25 percent, or to be 138.5 million yuan to 165 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 132.4 million yuan

* Comments that sustainable business development and increased market order are the main reasons for the outlook

Source text in Chinese:goo.gl/Pxp5rg

