Oct 14 Hangzhou Everfine Photo-E-Info Co Ltd :

* Says net profit for Q1 to Q3 of 2016 expected to increase by 45 percent to 65 percent, or to be 55.9 million to 63.7 million yuan

* Says the net profit of Q1 to Q3 of 2015 was 38.6 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/EKaOub

