Oct 14 Wonders Information :

* Sees net profit for 2016 Q1 to Q3 up 15 percent to 20 percent, or to be 86.8 million yuan to 90.6 million yuan

* Says the net profit of 2015 Q1 to Q3 was 75.5 million yuan

Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/VNmH1S

